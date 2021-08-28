Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is $0.00. Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $14.58. 2,891,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,130. The stock has a market cap of $730.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.