Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of Kubota stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.49. 9,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.