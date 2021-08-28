Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KUBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Kubota stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.49. 9,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
