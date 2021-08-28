Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Price Target at C$83.19

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$72.16. 141,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$75.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

