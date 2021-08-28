Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Solar by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.44. 774,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

