Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,350 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.94. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.