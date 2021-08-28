Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 208,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 616,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.