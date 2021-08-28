Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 393,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,672. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

