Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 3,340 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.18. 2,661,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

