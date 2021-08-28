Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $$2.70 during midday trading on Friday. Light has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Get Light alerts:

About Light

Light SA is a holding company which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.