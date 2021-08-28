Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 101.3% in August

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:MFH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 381,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,415. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

