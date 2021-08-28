Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Up 101.3% in August

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:MFH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 381,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,415. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06.
Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
About Mercurity Fintech
Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
