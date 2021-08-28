Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Expands By 100.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interroll in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 on Friday. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,803.53.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

