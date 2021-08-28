The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

