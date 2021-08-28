CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

CACI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.74. The company had a trading volume of 114,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,731. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

