Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 60,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

