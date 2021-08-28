Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,414,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

