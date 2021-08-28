Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares during the quarter. QIAGEN comprises 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of QIAGEN worth $76,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,684. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

