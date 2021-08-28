Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $37,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after buying an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after buying an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

