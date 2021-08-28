Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock worth $286,069,415. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,994,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 755,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,008. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

