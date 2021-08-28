Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $2.55. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,937. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.