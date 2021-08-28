xSigma (SIG) Price Hits $0.33

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xSigma has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $74,653.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,345,220 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,601 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

