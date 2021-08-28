Global Social Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,122.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $20,122.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

