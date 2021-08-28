Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $684.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $690.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,197. Roku has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

