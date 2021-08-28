Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 83.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,711. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.

