EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 2.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.50% of EastGroup Properties worth $99,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 215,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

