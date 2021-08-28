Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 221,400 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,400 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises about 1.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $61,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $59,724,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,847. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.47. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

