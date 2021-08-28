Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

ADI traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.92.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.