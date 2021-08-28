Intrust Bank NA Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

