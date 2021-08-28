Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. 375,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

