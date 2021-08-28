Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Increased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. 795,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,811. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

