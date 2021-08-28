Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.71% of Atomera worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atomera by 1,156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atomera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atomera by 881.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

ATOM stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. 421,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,517. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

