Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Increases By 464.8%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 464.8% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $$5.94 during midday trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.