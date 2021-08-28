u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $$72.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

