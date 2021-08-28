Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Toto stock remained flat at $$54.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

