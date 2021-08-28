Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $100.85 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $100.85 million and approximately $34.82 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

