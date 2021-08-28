Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.02. 796,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.