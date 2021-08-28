Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $130,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

