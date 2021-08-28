Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 119 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

