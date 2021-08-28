Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 528,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,642. Appian has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

