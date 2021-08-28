Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. 1,091,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,788. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

