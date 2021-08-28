Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

