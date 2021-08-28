Hyman Charles D Sells 3,475 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 3,044,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

