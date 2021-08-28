Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 5,911,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

