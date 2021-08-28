Hyman Charles D Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

