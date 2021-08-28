$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NCR posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NYSE NCR traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

