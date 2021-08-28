Hyman Charles D Has $53.17 Million Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. FRP makes up 3.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 10.16% of FRP worth $53,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FRP by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $545.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

