Hyman Charles D Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The stock has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

