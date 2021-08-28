Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.02 or 0.06637145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00623886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,235,940 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

