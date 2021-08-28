DOGGY Hits One Day Volume of $3.01 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. DOGGY has a market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,056,986,082 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

