Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $662.19 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $662.19 or 0.01359835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001603 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

