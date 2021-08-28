Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.42). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TBPH remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Monday. 1,407,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,010. The firm has a market cap of $604.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $20,125,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.